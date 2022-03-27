US will continue to 'positively' engage in Mideast amid Russian war on Ukraine — State Department

AMMAN — Amid the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine, the US will continue to be "positively" engaged in the Middle East and work with allies and partners to realise the two-state solution for the Palestinian issue, regional spokesperson for the US State Department, Samuel Warberg, said Saturday.

The US is "fully aware" of the importance of realising the two-state solution and the right of the Palestinians and the Israelis to live in peace, dignity, security and prosperity, he said.

“Therefore, and amidst the chaos because of the Russian war and the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the US is continuing communication and involvement with all sides and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah,” he said at an online press meeting on Saturday.

“We want to reach to the two-state solution…we cannot have a positive role if we only have a unilateral relation with the Israelis…We have to listen to all the Palestinians and the Israelis about how the US can play a positive role to push all the sides to the table, all the issues to realise the two-state solution,” he said.

Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel Sunday and is also set to visit the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria in a trip that will also focus on Iran and regional security matters, the Israeli-Palestinian relations, the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, among other topics.

Warberg said the US does not expect any change or impact on the ties with countries in the region because of their position on the Russian war on Ukraine.

The US has "deep, solid, historical and strategic relations with almost all countries in the region", and Washington does not expect that to change due to a country’s position towards this war, he noted.

“We expect all countries to raise their voice against the barbaric war, especially the countries of the region as it suffered from wars, destruction and terrorism and the peoples of the region know more than others the negative consequences of any war,” he said.

Almost all the countries of the region expressed their condemnation of the Russian war, he said, adding that the US appreciates Jordan’s firm stance in this regard as it stressed on respecting international law, the UN Charter, the sovereignty and regional integrity of states.

Touching on public opinion in the region that there is a disparity in the US sympathy when it comes to the Ukrainian crisis and the Palestinian cause, he stressed the “difficulty to compare the Israeli-Palestinian situation with the Russian war on Ukraine”.

Warberg said: "As a diplomat, I say that the difference between the previous US administration and the current one should be evident."

"The former administration has completely severed relations with the Palestinians and cut humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in the Palestinian territories and refugee regions in various countries, while the current administration has taken the decision to resume relations with the Palestinians and humanitarian and economic assistance to the Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority," he said.

On challenges related to food security due the Russian war, he said they are not restricted to the region, adding that the issue was discussed by US President Joe Biden and European leaders on Thursday.

These talks were part of the G7 meetings, as well as the NATO meeting, aimed to discuss means to work closely together to ensure adequate food worldwide, he said.

Ukraine and Russia are the world's two largest wheat producers and any problem related to food security is linked to "President Putin's war”, he said.

He also highlighted the capabilities of the US, the third largest wheat producer alongside Canada, to build initiatives in cooperation with allies and wheat-dependent countries, notably the $5-billion Feed the Future initiative, to address the food security problem, stressing the importance of such initiatives amid the potential food security-related implications of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Warberg added that the US is currently cooperating with its allies and partners to provide the necessary assistance to the government and people of Ukraine to counter the "Russian aggression", adding that his country has so far provided some $293 million in humanitarian assistance since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month.

Regarding the sanctions imposed on Russia, Warberg said "they have caused a devastating blow to Russia", predicting that "their impact on the Russian economy will continue over time".

The sanctions have shown that the reserves of the Central Bank of Russia are "useless", he said.

These reserves finance "Putin's war", he said, adding that the value of the Russian ruble has fallen, making less than one US cent, the Russian stock market has been closed since nearly three weeks, in addition to large inflation and the withdrawal of more than 300 mega-private companies from the Russian market.

"It's just the beginning, and we, in cooperation with all our partners, will impose further high costs on Russia in the event it continues this aggression," Warberg said, adding that analysts expect a greater collapse of the Russian economy.

Concerning the impact of the crisis, Warberg said that "it is not restricted to Europe, but it involves the whole world", noting that "the prices of fuel and food in the Middle East, and Jordan in particular, is rising, because of this crisis".

On the limits of the US role in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Warberg highlighted his country's support for all efforts towards reaching a solution between the Ukrainians and the Russians.

He pointed out that it should be pursued in accordance with "the principles defended by the US", highlighting that "no state has the right to change a country’s geographical borders, or dictate its will on another country".