3rd round of the Speed Test Championship kicks off

AMMAN —The third round of the Speed Test Championship kicks off on Friday at the Royal Automobile Club of Jordan racetrack with the participation of 33 drivers headed by Mohammed Tayseer, who is topping the standings with 47 points.

Tayseer is followed closely by Ayman Najjar, with 45 points, while Husam Salem in third spot has 40 points and Ghaith Wraikat, with 38 points, comes in fourth. Najjar, who won the second round after clocking 1m14.57s, will try to beat Tayseer and go up the standings.

Tayseer will exert a lot of pressure to stay in the lead which may give veteran driver Salem an opportunity to win first place.

“We expect a very heated round between the three top places, but this does not mean that other drivers will not have a good chance in the final heat which gathers 13 best drivers for the advanced places,” Othman Naseef, Jordan Motorsport CEO, told The Jordan Times. “We hope that everyone is ready to take up the challenge and enjoy,” he added.