Asian gold for Jordan Karate

AMMAN — Abdullah Hammad has clinched a third gold medal for Jordan at the Asian Senior & Cadet, Junior and U21 Karate Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

Hammad beat Iran's Ali Meskini in the final, 2-1, to win the gold in the -60kg weight category in the Senior Men’s. Jordan finished the tournament by winning bronze in the men’s team combat competition, after beating Chinese Taipei, 3-1, in the third-place fight-off.

These medals took Jordan’s tally to 14 for the championship, consisting of three gold, five silver and six bronze.

The other medals were won by Muhammad Al Jaafari — Youth-76kg (gold), Yara Bashar - Women's -54kg (gold), Omar Shakra - U-21 -55kg (silver), Ahmed Abu Hazeem - Youth -61kg (silver), Youssef Nofal - Youth 76kg (silver), Serene Al Najjar - Women's -54kg (silver), Wassim Salama - Junior -63kg (silver), Men's National Team - Team (bronze), Abdul Rahman Al Masafa - Men's -67kg (bronze), Abdullah Hammad - U-21 -60kg (bronze), Lynn Mansour - Women's -53kg (bronze), Nourullah Bashar - Women's -59kg (bronze) and Lynn Hagros - Women's -47kg (bronze).

The event attracted over 450 fighters representing 23 Asian countries.