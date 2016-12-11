Baqlah re-writes the Jordan record books

AMMAN — Jordan’s Olympic swimmer Khader Baqlah has rewritten the Kingdom’s record books following a tremendous showing at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Windsor, Canada, according to a statement from the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

The 18-year-old completed his programme with yet another Jordan record in the 100m freestyle, meaning he set new national records in no less than five disciplines over the past five days. Baqlah’s latest achievement last night was a brilliant 48.53 seconds in the 100m, smashing his previous best of 49.95.

He was one of the youngest swimmers in the field and yet his time was 36th fastest from the 150 entered. The record follows other new short course records set for the 400m, 200m and 50m freestyle, and the 100m butterfly.

Unfortunately, his times were not fast enough to reach the finals but it again showed that Jordan is catching up with the world’s best. It was not surprising that Baqlah said after his latest record: “I will always remember the year 2016!”