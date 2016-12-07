Baqlah smashes Jordan record at World Championships

AMMAN — Jordan’s Olympic swimming star Khader Baqlah has smashed the Jordan short course record in the 400 metres by more than seven seconds at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) taking place in Windsor, Canada, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

The 18-year-old has been closing in on the world’s fastest swimmers over the past 12 months in the 50m pool, but showed that he is also speeding up in the 25m version of the sport. Baqlah finished fourth from 10 swimmers in his heat in a time of 3 minutes 50.58 seconds, smashing the previous best of 3:57.21.

It was not fast enough to qualify through to the final, but it was another reassuring sign that Jordan is catching up fast with the best. The championships continue through to Sunday with Baqlah hoping to break more Jordan records.