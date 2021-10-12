Jordan beats Saudi Arabia in WAFF U-23 final

Jordan's national U-23 team beat Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in the final of the 2021 West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) U-23 Championship. Jordan reached the final for the first time after eliminating Syria 5-2 as Saudi Arabia beat Iraq 1-0 in the other semifinal.

The first edition of the WAFF U-23 Championship was held in Qatar in 2015 and won by Iran, before they moved to the Central Asian Football Association.

Jordan was eliminated in the group stage. The second edition, was held in Dammam and Al Khobar and had 11 teams playing in three groups.

The WAFF Championship is part of final preparations for the Asian U-23 qualifiers in which Jordan will play in Group F against Turkmenistan on October 25 and Palestine on October 30. The top team will move to the U-23 Asian Championship in Uzbekistan in June 2022.

The team will return to Amman on Wednesday, as players rejoin their clubs in preparation for the restart of Jordan Professional Football League matches