Jordan Drift Championship slips into high gear
By Roufan Nahhas - Aug 25,2016 - Last updated at Aug 25,2016
Othman Takriti in action during the fourth round of the Jordan Drift Championship on July 29 (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)
AMMAN — The fifth and crucial round of the popular Jordan Drift Championship kicks off on Friday at SOFEX racetrack with the participation of 43 drivers.
The event will witness the participation of Mohammed Kukhen, who will be eyeing the title, winner of the 4th round Omar Kukhen, Munir Hattar, Qais Tufaha, Hesham Baraghithi and Rafat Haroun.
Mohammed talked about his strategy for the 5th round saying: “It will be aggressive and comprehensive as I will be fighting to win the title for the 2016 season. I believe the challenge will be tough but not impossible.”
“We had a good run in earlier rounds but in drifting anything can happen to change the results. I am expecting a lot of competition from other drivers in the 5th round and I wish everyone a safe run,” he added.
In the 4th round, Omar Kukhen overcame the 64 drivers representing Egypt, Palestine and Iraq, in addition to Jordan and registered 141 points, followed by Haroun ( (139) and Baraghithi (138).
Friday’s event will consist of two heats with the third for the best 13 results.
Drifting is a kind of driving technique used by drivers through oversteering and causing a loss of traction whether in the rear wheels or all tyres while controlling a certain entry to exit of a corner; drivers are judged according to speed, angle and perfect track line (90 points), showmanship (5 points) and smoking tyres (5 points).
