Jordan officials take up key positions at Fencing Confederation of Asia

Jordan Fencing President Khaled Atiyat (left) and Waseem Hammed (right) pictured with Fencing Confederation of Asia President Celso Dayrit (Photo courtesy of JOC News Service)

AMMAN — Jordan Fencing Federation President Khaled Atiyat has been re-elected as secretary general of the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), one of four Jordanians taking up key posts, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

Atiyat, who is also vice president of the Jordan Olympic Committee, was asked to remain in his post by the FCA General Assembly at its annual general meeting being held on the sidelines of the Asian U-23 Fencing Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

He will be joined on the continental level by Eyad Al Maghayreh, who was named as referees committee president, Jalal Khateeb, who will become a member of the media and marketing committee, and Waseem Hammad who will join the organising, equipment and preparations committee.

The announcement continues a fruitful 18 months for Jordan Fencing following the opening of its state-of-the-art headquarters in Al Hussein Youth City last year, a facility developed with support from the JOC.

It has succeeded in opening up the sport to more youngsters, including the implementation of a schools’ programme, with Atiyat saying earlier this year that more than 200 fencers were practising regularly at the facility.

In 2011, Jordan also hosted the FIE Junior and Cadet World Fencing Championships which received widespread praise for its organisation from the game’s governing body as well as the participating nations.