Jordan win raises hope for 2023 Basketball World Cup qualification
By JT - Feb 25,2022 - Last updated at Feb 25,2022
Jordan national basketball team members line up before taking on Lebanon at the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Amman on Thursday (Photo courtesy of Jordan Basketball Federation)
AMMAN — Jordan beat Lebanon 74-63 in Group C at the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Prince Hamza Arena in Amman on Thursday.
Jordan will next play Indonesia on Sunday.
