Leonard pours in 31 points as San Antonio Spurs defeat Atlanta Hawks

San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard dribbles the ball as Atlanta Hawks small forward Kent Bazemore defends during their NBA game in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday (Reuters photo by Soobum Im)

Kawhi Leonard poured in 31 points to lead four teammates in double-figure scoring, as the San Antonio Spurs played through a season-high 23 turnovers and defeated the Atlanta Hawks 107-99 at the AT&T Centre.

San Antonio (52-14) moved into a tie with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA. The Spurs have won nine of its past 10 games overall and nine in a row at home.

Leonard, who had been going through the NBA’s concussion protocol after getting hit in the head on March 9 against Oklahoma City, was cleared to play hours before the game.

Dennis Schroder with 22 points and 10 assists for the Hawks, who saw their three-game winning streak end.

Grizzlies 113, Bucks 93

Vince Carter, making his first start of the season, scored 24 points and Mike Conley added 20 points and 10 assists to lead Memphis.

Carter, who started in place of injured forward Chandler Parsons, made each of his eight shots, including six three-pointers, to help the Grizzlies snap a season-long five-game losing streak.

The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 18 points.

Timberwolves 119, Wizards 104

Ricky Rubio continued his impressive stretch with 22 points and 19 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 39 points and 13 rebounds to lead Minnesota.

Minnesota reserve Nemanja Bjelica had his fourth double-double in his last seven games with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Timberwolves (27-38) have won eight of their past 12 games and have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Washington in their past three home games.

Bulls 115, Hornets 109

Rajon Rondo, back in the starting lineup for the first time since late December, helped the Bulls snap a five-game losing streak with a season-high 20 points while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Nikola Mirotic, who was not even active for the Sunday loss at Boston, came off the bench to lead the Bulls with 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls also got 23 points, 11 assists and six rebounds from Jimmy Butler.

Jazz 114, Clippers 108

Gordon Hayward scored 27 points and hit four three-pointers to lead Utah to its first win over the Clippers this season.

The Jazz shot 11-of-12 from three-point range after halftime and made 10 straight three-pointers to open the half before finally missing one late in the fourth quarter.

George Hill added 19 points, while Joe Ingles chipped in 18 points for the Jazz.

Kings 120, Magic 115

Darren Collison scored 19 points and added 11 assists, one of them an alley-oop to Willie Cauley-Stein that broke a tie and enabled the Kings to end an eight-game losing streak.

The Kings made 16 three-pointers, the most important of them being Anthony Tolliver’s team-high fifth of the night with less than a minute left that gave Sacramento a four-point lead.

Nuggets 129, Lakers 101

Will Barton and Jamal Murray scored 22 points each, and Nikola Jokic had 18 points and nine rebounds as the Nuggets won their third straight game.

Danilo Gallinari also scored 18 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who were without Wilson Chandler (groin), Kenneth Faried (back) and Darrell Arthur (left knee soreness).

Raptors 100, Mavericks 78

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, and added six rebounds and two assists to lead Toronto.

The Raptors (39-28) had lost their two previous games to end a road trip at 2-3. It was the second loss in a row for the Mavericks (28-38), who just completed a 4-1 homestand.