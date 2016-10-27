Runners set for Samsung Amman Marathon

Runners take off from the start of the 2015 Samsung Amman Marathon 10km race in Amman (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — An impressive list of international runners will join Jordanians in the 8th edition of the Samsung Amman Marathon which kicks off on Friday with the participation of thousands of amateurs and professional runners.

“We are happy that we have professional runners from Kenya and Ethiopia joining our runners in the 8th version of the marathon as this will give it a very exciting edge and challenge,” Lina Kurd, Run Jordan general manager, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“We have Eprahim Kimata, Victor Kimeli, Benjamin Serem and Rebecca Jerotich Tallam from Kenya and Gedemnesh Yayeh and Yeshumie Ejigu from Ethiopia who have registered excellent timing in various events around the world,” she added.

Kimata is the winner of the Tripoli half marathon in 2016 and has personal best time of 1h04m32s while Yayeh won the women half marathon in Amman in 2015 and in Tripoli in 2015 and 2016 and has the best time of 1h14m04s.

Kimeli won the Verona Marathon in 2012 and has the best time of 2h13m38s while Serem won Amman marathon in 2010 and has the best time of 2h13m45s and Ejigu won the fourth place at Copenhagen Marathon in 2015 and has the best time of 2h39m27s.

Kenya’s Tallam came second in Amman Marathon in 2015 and has the best time of 2h35m56s.

Kimata told The Jordan Times that he is happy to be here again.

“I am really excited to start the race and win it as I am here to register a new record. Amman Marathon has always been challenging and interesting especially it is done in very nice touristic spots,” he said.

The event will have three races: 42km Full Marathon, 21km Half Marathon and a 10km Fun Run.

Norrie Williamson, IAAF course measurer, A Grade technical consultant for Run Jordan, the organiser of the event, said that this year the course is better.

“The route is basically the same but the roads are better and the surface gives better grip for runners. Also the weather will be fine with 13 degrees Celsius which is perfect for runners,” he said.

Jordan runner Ahmed Samour said that he is ready for the challenge.

“Thanks to Run Jordan I had several training camps in Kenya and I believe I am ready for the challenging route and will try to break the record,” he said.

Kurd told The Jordan Times that the event aims at promoting society’s awareness to the importance of sports.

“This event which so far has more than 6,000 runners registered is open for everyone from professional runners to amateur athletes. The Marathon has proved itself to be a magnet to all who love sports,” she said.

“This year we tried our best to make everything perfect and we have unannounced checkpoints to make sure that everything goes smoothly as possible,” she added.

According to Kurd, the marathon which carries the slogan “Run to the Heart of the City of Amman,” has cash awards for winners and for those who break the record.

“One last thing we need to check is the winter time change in Amman which I believe all runners should notice,” she concluded.

Last year, more than 8,000 runners took part in the event with Ethiopia’s Tilahun Tarikuwon winning the 42km men’s race after clocking 2h18m01s, followed by Kenya’s Henry Kibet (2h22m53s) and Jordan’s Yousef Khalaf (2h41m40s).

Sarah Kerubo of Kenya won the 42kn women’s race in 2h46m51s, followed by teammate Rebecca Tallam (2h53m08s) and Samah Al Najjar of Jordan (3h23m12s).