Spitting mad Kyrgios blasts fans’ ‘disrespect’, ‘90-year-old’ officials

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to Britain Paul Jubb during their men’s singles match on the second day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London, on Tuesday (AFP photo by Glyn Kirk)

LONDON — Nick Kyrgios came out on top in a fiery Wimbledon five-setter on Tuesday and blasted fans’ “disrespect” as well as “90-year-old” officials before admitting he spat towards one of his tormentors in the crowd.

The Australian’s 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 first-round victory over British wildcard Paul Jubb showcased his brutal shotmaking, which reaped 30 aces and 67 winners.

But the dark side of the 27-year-old crowd-pleaser was also on show.

Even as early as the first set on a packed and raucous Court Three, Kyrgios demanded some fans be removed.

“There were a couple of people not shy of criticising me — this one’s for you,” said the 40th-ranked player. “You know who you are.”

At a later news conference, Kyrgios jousted with reporters as he hit out at the abuse he says he receives on a daily basis, both on and off court.

“Just pure disrespect, just anything,” said Kyrgios, who revealed one fan used an expletive to describe his game.

“Have you ever gone to a supermarket and just started berating someone scanning the groceries? No. So why do they do it when I’m at Wimbledon? Why is that?”

In his testy news conference, Kyrgios was himself accused of lacking respect for the line judges.

He had been overheard saying “90 year olds can’t see the ball”.

“No, I said most of the umpires are older, and I just don’t think that’s ideal when you’re playing a sport of such small margins,” explained Kyrgios.

“Factually, people that are younger have better eyesight. When you’re playing at a sport for hundreds and thousands of dollars, do you not think that we should have people that are really ready to call the ball in or out?

“I hit a ball in, the old man called it out, it was in. So arguably if the guy was 40, he may not have called that out.”

As well as his displeasure with a section of the crowd, Kyrgios also called a line judge “a snitch with no fans”.

“I didn’t do anything and she went to the umpire and told her something that I didn’t say,” said Kyrgios.

“She found it relevant to go to run to the umpire at 30-love and make it about her.”

Kyrgios also admitted that as he celebrated his victory, he spat in the direction of one spectator.

He said it was a deliberate response.

“Yes. I would not be doing that to someone who was supporting me.”

Kyrgios, who stunned Rafael Nadal on his way to the quarter-finals at the All England Club in 2014, arrived at the tournament after semi-final runs in grass-court events in Stuttgart and Halle.

In Stuttgart, he claimed he was racially abused.

“I’ve been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time,” he said on Tuesday.

“Some spectators think there’s just no line there anymore. They can just say something and they film it and then they laugh about it.”

Nadal overcomes scare

Rafael Nadal overcame a scare in his opener, fighting back from dropping the third set and falling a break down in the fourth to eventually see off Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

Second seed Nadal triumphed 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 over 41st-ranked Cerundolo, who was making his All England Club debut.

But the 36-year-old Spaniard, who has already captured the Australian and French Opens this year to stand halfway to the first men’s calendar Slam since 1969, did it the hard way.

After coasting through the first two sets on Centre Court, he surrendered an early break in the third set and then had to claw his way back from 3-1 and 4-2 down in the fourth.

Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 Wimbledon champion, will take on Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania for a place in the last 32.

The Spaniard’s bid for a third title at the tournament was boosted earlier Tuesday when 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini, a potential semifinal opponent, withdrew after testing positive for COVID.

Swiatek racks up victory

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek racked up her 36th successive victory to reach the second round, equalling the winning streak of Monica Seles in 1990.

French Open champion Swiatek defeated Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 to remain undefeated since February.

The 21-year-old Pole will face Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove for a place in the last 32.