Sport’s elections postponed to 2021

AMMAN — The quadrennial elections to elect members to the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) as well as Jordan’s national sports federations have been postponed to 2021, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

The elections traditionally follow the Olympic Games which were previously postponed to 2021 and on Monday, under the presidency of HRH Prince Feisal, the general assembly voted to endorse the postponement.

The meeting, which was held online, also agreed to adjust Article 9 and 10 (Statement A) of the national sport federation regulations to allow the postponement. The General Assembly also approved the Financial and Administrative reports for 2019.