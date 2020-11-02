At least 22 people killed in Kabul suicide attack

School children walk along a road near Kabul University in Kabul on Monday (AFP photo)

KABUL — At least 22 people were killed when attackers stormed one of Afghanistan's main universities on Monday, detonating a suicide bomb and spraying classrooms with bullets in a several hours-long assault claimed by the terror group Daesh

The attack on Kabul University, which came as violence surges across Afghanistan, marked the second time in less than two weeks that an educational institution was targeted in the capital by Daesh extremists.

Survivors described horrific scenes following the incident that unfolded around 11:00 am (05:30 GMT) when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the campus.

Two gunmen then started shooting, officials said, sending hundreds of students fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls.

Fraidoon Ahmadi, a 23-year-old student, said he was in class when gunfire broke out at the university.

"We were very scared and we thought it could be the last day of our lives... boys and girls were shouting, praying and crying for help," Ahmadi said.

He said he and other students were besieged for more than two hours before being rescued.

Distressing images posted online showed what appeared to be the bodies of slain students lying by desks and chairs.

"They opened fire... all my classmates were lying in blood, either dead or wounded," one student told a local television channel, adding that he escaped by climbing out a window.

The Ministry of Public Health said at least 22 people were killed and 22 more wounded. Officials said most of the casualties were students.

Ghani vows revenge

It was not immediately clear how the attackers got their weapons into the university, which has security checks.

Officials said an investigation was under way.

It took Afghan security forces, supported by US troops, several hours to clear the campus and declare the attack over.

The Taliban said they were not involved, but Vice President Amrullah Saleh blamed the insurgent group and their supporters in Pakistan, even as he acknowledged an intelligence failure.

Pakistan's foreign ministry condemned Monday's attack what it said was a "despicable" assault on a seat of learning.

President Ashraf Ghani vowed to take revenge.

"We will take revenge for this senseless attack and for any drop of innocent students' blood spilled today," Ghani said in a message released by the presidential palace.

"This attack will not remain without response, we will retaliate." Authorities declared Tuesday as a day of national mourning.