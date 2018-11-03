Two dead, several wounded in US yoga studio shooting: police

MIAMI- A gunman killed two people and wounded several others at a yoga studio in Florida's state capital Tallahassee Friday before apparently taking his own life, the local police chief said.



At approximately 5:37 pm the Tallahassee Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an area yoga studio, where police chief Michael DeLeo said officers "found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds."



In a later statement police said a total of seven victims had been identified: six with gunshot wounds, and one who was pistol-whipped.



They also identified the shooter as 40-year-old Scott Paul Beierle, whose motive is still unknown.



Two of the gunshot victims later died of their injuries, while two of the wounded remained in the hospital in stable condition and three had been released.



"There are indications that several people inside fought back and tried to not only save themselves but other people, which is a testament to their courage," DeLeo said.



The shooting appeared to be the act of a single person, with no further threat to the community perceived at this time, according to the police chief.



Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is running for governor of Florida and cut short a campaign event to return to the city, tweeted: "I'm deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today."



"No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight."