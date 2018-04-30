You are here
The Iranian factor
Apr 30,2018 - Last updated at Apr 30,2018
The continuous fanning of the idea that Iran is our archenemy in this embattled region has become a cash cow for the United States of America under the Trump administration. Iran as a country harbors ideas of bigger influence in the MENA and WANA region and would like to benefit from its geopolitical position to expand that sphere of influence into Central Asia.
We, as Arabs, should not put the war option against Iran as our plan A. We should negotiate. Of course, the Iranian style of negotiation can be a long protracted process, but it could pay off in the long run. By opting to antagonise Iran, we Arabs have gained nothing and lost immeasurable amounts of wealth. Weakening Iranian leverage in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Azerbaijan is not tenable right now.
Israel is putting its military muscle on display, and in a recent article, published in The New York Times, Thomas Friedman cautioned and actually predicted that an eminent war will soon break out between Iran and Israel. He concluded his article by saying “fasten your seat belts”. I beg to differ with Mr. Friedman. Israel knows only too well that this war is going to be very costly and I doubt if it ever does it alone.
Thus, we hear war drums beating in Washington. At the same time, we hear President Trump asking for trillions of dollars as reparations and compensation for the efforts and lives of Americans lost in order to make the oil-rich countries wealthy and secure.
I really would like to see a long debit and credit table to see who has been bleeding more. I am sure that the US had ensured it got more from Arab oil countries than it paid. Arabs had nothing to do with the Afghanistan war, Iranian revolution or even the rise of the Taliban or Al Nusra. Let someone do the audit.
Now, if we are to reserve our dignity as Arabs, put the Palestinian issue back on track and bring a promise of peace to the region, we need to negotiate our way with all parties and Iran first. Otherwise, we will lose all our oil proceeds stashed in dollar-denominated assets. It is time to look for a new political paradigm.
Comments
DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 16:47
AGAIN, I MUST REMIND US ALL THAT THE TOOLS OF MAKING PEACE CAN NOT AND SHOULD NOT REMAIN A ZERO SOME GAME WHIT ANY FORM OF WINNER TAKES ALL MENTALITY. IRAN MAY HAVE NUKE AMBITIONS BUT WHAT ABOUT THE QUANTITY AND QUALITIES OF NUKES PILED IN THAT REGION AND TARGETING ALMOST ALL THE CAPITALS IN THAT REGION THAT NO ONE TALKS ABOUT OR EVEN MENTION. THIS IS NOT 20 NEVER MIND 40 YEARS AGO BECAUSE ANY FORM OF MISCALCULATIONS WILL END THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT. WHY CANT WE STOP AND GIVE OUR CHILDREN AN ATOM OF CHANCE OF A BETTER LIFE?. MUTUAL DESTRUCTION OF ONE ANOTHE CAN NEVER BE AN OPTION AS IT IS UN-THINKABLE AND SO LET US MAKE HEY WHILE THE SUN SHINES.
DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 16:37
IT IS LAUGHABLE TO SUGGEST AND NEVER MIND CATEGORICALLY STATING THAT IRAN HAS IMPERIALISTIC AMBITIONS. IF CAPTIN JACK IS CORRECT, WHANT CAN WE AND THE REST OF THE WORLD BE CALLED?. THE MOTHER OF THE IMPERIAL WIZZARD. WAHT MORE, IT TURNS MY STOMACH UPSIDE DOWN TO HEAR THE WORD HITLER BECAUSE USING HITLER AS A PARALLEL IN THIS CASE SHOWS LACK OF HUMANITY ABOUT THE MAGNITUDE OF WHAT HITLER'S BARBARIC CRIME WAS. NEVER AGAIN PLEASE!!. NO ONE IRRESPECTIVE OF RACE AND RELIGION SHOULD COMPARE THE ATROCITIES OF THE PAST BY HITLER TO ALL THE CRIMES ALL OVER THE WORLD TODAY COMBINED. WHAT I AM SAYING HERE IS THAT ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. WHY SHOULD THE WEST FERMENT AND INSTIGATE MORE CHAOS AND ANARCHY IN THE MIDDLE EAST WHEN IT BENEFITS NO ONE. HOW CAN WE COMPARE KENNEDY AND KRUSCHEV FACE OFF WITH A MIXTURE OF PETROL AND FIRE IN THIS CASE. TO MY FRIEND PAUL, I DID READ THE SAME NEWS PRINT YOU READ ABOUT WHAT MOHAMMED BIN SALAM WHICH WAS SHAMEFUL. IF IN FACT THIS IS TRUE, THEN THE ENTIRE ARAB WORLD HAVE NO LEADERS, NO VOICE, NO MORAL OR ETHICS NEVER MIND HAVING THE BEST INTEREST OF THEIR PEOPLE AND THE REGION AT HEART NEVER MIND PEACE IN THAT REGION. HERE IS THE POINT, MY BEST FRIENDS WILL ALWAYS HEAR MY HONEST TRUTH OF WHAT WILL MAKE THE SAFE IN SHORT AND LONG RUN BUT NOT A POLITICAL OPIUM THAT GIVE THEM IMMEDIATE GRATIFICATIONS. I AM AND MUST REMAIN THE BROTHER OF MR GOOD AND THEREFORE MUST SPEAK OUT ABOUT THE THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE URGLY SO THAT WE CAN TELL THE TRUTH AND SAVE THE WORLD.
Jack (not verified)
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 13:28
This article is an example of a lesson not learned. The lesson is this” Imperialistic bullies see a willingness to negotiate as a sign of weakness and that they rely on others to be afraid of war.” We have two historic precedents that prove this lesson:
1. Hitler: He correctly calculated that the West would shy away from war and entered into the pact with Chamberlain. The result: Hitler felt empowered to conquer Europe and 60 Million people died needlessly.
2. Kruschev: He bargained that the US would not challenge him over the USSR’s nuclearization of Cuba. Kennedy did and Kruschev and co backed off. Result: No war and, 18 years later, the USSR imploded.
Israel, Saudi Arabia and the rest are right in showing Iran that its imperialistic ambitions are not negotiable. This is the language that Iran understands,
Paul M (not verified)
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 07:54
It appears others have a different perspective:
‘Mohammed bin Salman told US Jewish leaders last month the PA must accept deal or 'be quiet and stop complaining' (sic)
DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 02:49
WAR AS PLAN "A" IS NOT EVEN AN ISSUE NOR SHOULD IRAN SUBCONTRACT ITS FOREIGN POLICY TO ANY ONE JUST LIKE THE REST OF THE WORLD. FROM VERBAL WAREFARE TO DIGITAL PRESENTATIONS OF AN INTENT TO FERMENT "WMD" ALL OVER AGAIN MAKES NO SENSE OR BENNEFITS ANY ONE AND SO THIS FIXATION ON IRAN AS THE BOOGY MAN IS MAKING MOCKREY OF "WMD". IS THERE ANY COUNTRY IN THAT REGION THAT HAS DOZENS OF NUKES, READY AND LOADED? I DO NOT FOR ANY REASON WANT WMD IN THE IRANIAN HANDS AND THE SAME APPLIES TO ALL. ALL THESE WAR DRUMS CAN EASILY GO INTO HIGH GEER OF SLIPPREY SLOPE WITH CATASTROPHIC MISCALCULATIONS.
