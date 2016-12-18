APC, Sinochem sign new three-year agreement

AMMAN —The Arab Potash Company (APC) and Sinochem Group signed an agreement on Sunday to regulate exporting potash to China for three years, from 2017 through 2019.

Prime Minister Hani Mulki who attended the signing ceremony expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached, which comes in follow up of a previous one on potash supply, signed in China in 2013, in the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

APC Chairman Jamal Sarayrah said the company has fostered its ties with Chinese partners, noting that APC has clinched several deals to improve the Jordanian potash share in the Chinese market. Since 2013, the company’s annual potash exports to China have doubled from around 300,000 tonnes ten years ago to around 600,000 tonnes, he indicated.

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Pan Weifang said his country is committed to increasing its cooperation with the Kingdom, mainly in railway and renewable energy projects.

APC produces 2.35 million tonnes of potash annually, which makes it the eighth largest potash producer worldwide in terms of its production volume. More than 90 per cent of its products are exported to more than 30 countries, spanning Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, according to APC’s website.