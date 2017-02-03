King, Trump discuss ties, regional peace
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday in Washington discussed with US President Donald Trump ways to boost strategic partnership and ...
King urges renewal of ‘our global neighbourhood’ to ‘get the job done’
Feb 03, 2017
Syrian army advances against Daesh in Aleppo
Feb 02, 2017
Social media activists urging weekend ‘fuel boycott’
Feb 02, 2017

Local

PM orders setting maximum allowance for gov’t representatives on company boards

By JT - Feb 02, 2017

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Thursday directed Finance Minister Omar Malhas to review the amount of money paid to government represe ...

Man who allegedly burnt his daughter to death to face trial

By Rana Husseini - Feb 02, 2017

AMMAN — The Criminal Court prosecutor on Thursday referred the case of a 46-year-old security guard, who reportedly set his teenage daughter ...

‘Suspect confesses to firing gun into air while drunk’

By JT - Feb 02, 2017

AMMAN — Preventive Security Department personnel have arrested a man who reportedly fired into the air twice “for no reason” on the capital’ ...

Region

Iraq faces challenge of educating Mosul’s displaced children

By Reuters - Feb 02, 2017

MOSUL — Yousef, 14, pushes a wheelbarrow through a sprawling camp in Iraq running errands for pennies, the only source of income for his fam ...

Syrian army dash to Al Bab risks Turkey clash

By Reuters - Feb 02, 2017

US-led anti-Daesh coalition admits another 11 civilian deaths

By AFP - Feb 02, 2017

Mosul hotel catered to elites: from Saddam allies to suicide bombers

By Reuters - Feb 02, 2017

Libya’s Sarraj bargains for more EU money, support

By Reuters - Feb 02, 2017

World

Ukraine appeals for help against Russia as fighting flares

By AFP - Feb 02, 2017

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine — Ukraine's president appealed for more global pressure against Russia on Thursday as Moscow-backed rebels and government ...

NATO issues dire Ukraine warning as death toll hits 19

By AFP - Feb 01, 2017

Quebec mosque shooting: A shout, a hail of bullets, then death

By Reuters - Jan 31, 2017

‘One suspect in Quebec attack is French-Canadian, one of Moroccan heritage’

By Reuters - Jan 30, 2017

Merkel says fight against terrorism no excuse for US entry ban

By Reuters - Jan 29, 2017

Business

China factory activity stabilises in January

By AFP - Feb 01, 2017

BEIJING — Chinese factory activity expanded last month, data showed Wednesday, the latest indication that the world's second largest economy ...

Alitalia and Royal Jordanian enter into codeshare agreement
India lifts ATM limit from February 1 as cash crunch eases

Features

Tall tale: gene variants can add 2cm to your height

By AFP - Feb 02, 2017

PARIS — Researchers on Wednesday unveiled 83 rare gene variants which exert a strong influence on human height, with some capable of adding ...

Biometrics, passwords, and the need for personal identification
Alternate facts

Sports

Hadary heroics defy belief as Egypt reaches African cup final

By Reuters - Feb 02, 2017

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but filmmakers would have no shortage of material ...

Homegrown hero Aspas the driving force behind Celta Cup run
Jordanian duo aims for MERC 3 honours in Qatar

