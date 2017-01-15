Cabinet reshuffle sees 5 new ministers in, 7 out
AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Sunday approving a reshuffle in Prime Minister Hani Mulki’s government. The Royal Decree, upon Mul ...
Trump warned off unilateral Mideast moves at Paris peace conference
Jan 15, 2017
Lower House begins budget debate
Jan 15, 2017
Queen calls for expanding education excellence awards
Jan 15, 2017

Local

Higher education authorities have plans to encourage scientific research

By Dana Al Emam - Jan 15, 2017

AMMAN — Improving the ranking of Jordanian universities in international ranking indices requires promoting a culture of applied scientific ...

Jordan reiterates support for two-state solution

By JT - Jan 15, 2017

AMMAN — Minister of State for Legal Affairs Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday represented Jordan at the Paris Peace Conference, in which 70 countri ...

Jordan second in Arab world for ‘economic freedom’, study finds

By JT - Jan 15, 2017

AMMAN — Jordan has been ranked second in the Arab world for “economic freedom”, according to a report published by neoliberal think tanks, w ...

Region

Deadly clashes grip flashpoint area near Syria capital

By AFP - Jan 15, 2017

BEIRUT — Heavy fighting gripped a flashpoint region near Syria's capital on Sunday, leaving seven civilians dead and threatening a nationwid ...

Iraqi special forces sweep Mosul University for remaining militants — spokesman

By Reuters - Jan 15, 2017

Bahrain executions spark violent protests

By AFP - Jan 15, 2017

Iraqi forces retake Mosul university

By AFP - Jan 14, 2017

Daesh launches new assault on besieged eastern city in Syria

By AP - Jan 14, 2017

World

Le Pen follows Trump’s lead on social media bombardment

By AFP - Jan 15, 2017

PARIS — Domination of social media was a key weapon in Donald Trump’s rise to the US presidency, and now France’s far-right leader, Marine L ...

Anti-Trump protesters stage Washington civil rights march

By Reuters - Jan 14, 2017

US must signal China’s access to artificial islands will be denied — Tillerson

By Reuters - Jan 12, 2017

Obama says ‘yes we did’ in farewell address

By AFP - Jan 11, 2017

Blasts in three Afghan cities kill around 50, wound 100

By AFP - Jan 10, 2017

Business

China, Europe drive shift to electric cars as US lags

By Reuters - Jan 15, 2017

DETROIT — Electric cars will pick up critical momentum in 2017, many in the auto industry believe — just not in North America. Tighter emiss ...

EU Brexit negotiator warns of risk to financial stability
As drug supplies run short, Egyptians turn to herbal remedies

Features

‘Everyone belongs to themselves’

By Sally Bland - Jan 15, 2017

HomegoingYaa GyasiNew York: Alfred A. Knopf, 2016Pp. ...

Crickets make leap in demand as a protein
Breastfed babies still need extra vitamin D

Sports

Ibrahimovic’s late goal earns United 1-1 draw vs Liverpool

By AP - Jan 15, 2017

MANCHESTER, England — Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalised late for Manchester United to salvage a 1-1 draw against fierce rival Liverpool in a resu ...

Shelbayeh wins Asian double
Qaqeesh wins Abu Dhabi Ju Jitsu Championship

