‘Moving US embassy to Jerusalem will impact regional stability’
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday discussed regional developments and Jordan's strategic relations with the US at meetings in Was ...
Palestinians set delayed local elections for May 13
Feb 01, 2017
In first, US gives anti-Daesh Syria force armoured SUVs
Feb 01, 2017
Gov’t hikes fuel prices by 3-8%
Feb 01, 2017

Local

Journalist detained over alleged slander of Islamist leader denied bail

By Rana Husseini - Feb 01, 2017

AMMAN — Amman Prosecutor General Rami Tarawneh on Tuesday refused to release on bail journalist Amjad Mualla, who is accused of defaming and ...

Poll shows pessimism over direction country is headed

By JT - Feb 01, 2017

AMMAN — A Centre for Insights in Survey Research opinion poll published on Tuesday revealed an increase in the number of Jordanians pessimis ...

Trump protectionism could harm Jordan, region’s economies, expert warns

By Dana Al Emam - Jan 31, 2017

AMMAN — The Trump administration’s protectionist economic policies are expected to put pressure on countries across the Middle East, includi ...

Region

Iran warns US against creating tensions over missiles

By AFP - Feb 01, 2017

TEHRAN — Iran on Tuesday warned the United States against fuelling tensions over its ballistic missile tests as the UN Security Council prep ...

With Daesh gone, East Mosul residents face uncertain future

By Reuters - Feb 01, 2017

Yemen rebel 'suicide boat' attack kills Saudi sailors

By AFP - Feb 01, 2017

Iraq PM says US ban punishes those ‘fighting terrorism’

By AFP - Jan 31, 2017

Morocco's king hails 'return home' to AU after 33 years

By AFP - Jan 31, 2017

World

Quebec mosque shooting: A shout, a hail of bullets, then death

By Reuters - Jan 31, 2017

Abdi was sitting cross-legged on the floor reading the Koran with his friends when the shooting began — a staccato spray of bullets into the ...

‘One suspect in Quebec attack is French-Canadian, one of Moroccan heritage’

By Reuters - Jan 30, 2017

Merkel says fight against terrorism no excuse for US entry ban

By Reuters - Jan 29, 2017

Plenty of room for ‘bad dudes’ at Guantanamo

By AFP - Jan 28, 2017

As Trump stresses ‘America First’, China plays the world leader

By Reuters - Jan 26, 2017

Business

Alitalia and Royal Jordanian enter into codeshare agreement

By JT - Jan 31, 2017

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) and Alitalia signed a codeshare agreement to offer more travel choices and enhanced network connectivity betwee ...

India lifts ATM limit from February 1 as cash crunch eases
An iPhone made in America? Not that simple

Features

Audi RS6 Avant Performance: Prodigious and practical

By Ghaith Madadha - Jan 30, 2017

A well-documented current favourite of this writer as in these pages, the Audi RS6 Avant is an intersection of the brand’s high performance ...

‘Afraid of the distance between us’
Nasty or nice? Personality traits are linked to brain shape

Sports

Jordanian duo aims for MERC 3 honours in Qatar

By JT - Jan 31, 2017

AMMAN — While the likes of Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah and Khaled Al Suwaidi will be hoping to claim outright honours for their home country in ...

Arab Shooting bronze medal for Jordan
To aid Grand Slam quest, Serena to play fewer tournaments

Opinion

Editorial
Duty call

Tuesday 31 January 2017

Trump’s Muslim ban

Jan 31, 2017

Mosul’s fall will not end radicalism threat

Jan 31, 2017

Clamouring for Israeli approval

Jan 31, 2017

Dark days for children

Jan 30, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.