AMMAN  — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Sunday visited the army headquarters ...
Jan 09, 2017
Jan 09, 2017
Jan 09, 2017

Local

Gov’t plans to hike fuel prices, unify sales tax at 16%

By Jassar Al Tahat, Petra - Jan 09, 2017

AMMAN — The government plans to raise the prices of fuel derivates by JD0.07 per litre starting from next month, Finance Minister Omar Malha ...

Provincial governors, security agencies to have broader powers under amended law

By JT - Jan 09, 2017

AMMAN — The Council of Ministers on Sunday approved the mandating reasons for a draft law amending the Anti-Terrorism Law 2016, the Jordan N ...

Fact-finding panel probing terror attacks picks president

By JT - Jan 09, 2017

AMMAN — The Lower House’s fact-finding committee on the recent Karak terror events on Sunday elected MP Mazen Qadi as its president, MP Ahma ...

Region

Iraqi forces in Mosul punch to Tigris for first time

By AFP - Jan 09, 2017

ERBIL — Iraqi forces battling extremists in Mosul reached the Tigris River that divides the city Sunday, a key step and a first since the la ...

By AFP - Jan 08, 2017

By AFP - Jan 08, 2017

By AP - Jan 08, 2017

By AFP - Jan 07, 2017

World

Florida shooting suspect could face death penalty

By AFP - Jan 08, 2017

MIAMI — US authorities have charged the Iraq war vet accused of shooting five people dead and wounding six at a Florida airport with federal ...

By Reuters - Jan 07, 2017

By AFP - Jan 05, 2017

By Reuters - Jan 04, 2017

By AFP - Jan 03, 2017

Business

Trade, under Agadir agreement, drifts downwards post ‘Arab spring’

By JT - Jan 08, 2017

AMMAN — The volume of trade transactions among the Agadir free trade agreement countries has failed to keep its upward trend, which continue ...

Features

An assembly line in the head

By Sally Bland - Jan 08, 2017

Working the Phones: Control and Resistance in Call CentresJamie WoodcockLondon: Pluto Press, 2017Pp. ...

Sports

Fun and games, Dimitrov finds a way to break title drought

By AP - Jan 08, 2017

BRISBANE, Australia — Grigor Dimitrov concentrated on fun and games at the season-opening Brisbane International, looking for something a bi ...

