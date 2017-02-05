With Trump travel ban still blocked, travellers head to US
PALM BEACH, United States — A US appeals court has rejected a government request to reinstate President Donald Trump’s controversial immigra ...
Jordan needs global aid ‘more than ever’ — PM
Feb 05, 2017
Russia’s Lavrov backs renewal of UN-led Syria talks
Feb 05, 2017
Jofeh evacuees struggling to find new homes on a tight budget
Feb 05, 2017

Local

Safadi discusses ties, expats issues with UAE peer

By JT - Feb 05, 2017

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday discussed bilateral relations with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Coopera ...

Million illegal guest workers in Jordan — ministry

By JT - Feb 05, 2017

AMMAN — There are around 1.4 million guest workers in Jordan, a million of whom are illegal, Labour Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Khatib sa ...

44 establishments closed down or warned over environmental violations

By Hana Namrouqa - Feb 05, 2017

AMMAN — Forty-four factories and vocational workshops were closed down and received warnings during January for breaching health and environ ...

Region

At former extremist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers

By Reuters - Feb 05, 2017

MOSUL — As a walkie-talkie carried word of another casualty from a Daesh mortar attack, an Iraqi policeman peered through leaves at enemy po ...

Mosul residents outraged by Daesh ‘hole fee’

By AFP - Feb 05, 2017

Syrian army chips away at Daesh on several fronts

By AFP - Feb 05, 2017

US-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault

By Reuters - Feb 04, 2017

EU leaders back Libyans to curb new migrant wave

By Reuters - Feb 04, 2017

World

Romania protests rage on despite scrapping of corruption law

By AFP - Feb 05, 2017

BUCHAREST — Romania's government scrapped a contentious corruption decree on Sunday in a climbdown after the biggest mass demonstrations sin ...

Le Pen kicks off campaign with promise of French ‘freedom’

By Reuters - Feb 04, 2017

Ukraine appeals for help against Russia as fighting flares

By AFP - Feb 02, 2017

NATO issues dire Ukraine warning as death toll hits 19

By AFP - Feb 01, 2017

Quebec mosque shooting: A shout, a hail of bullets, then death

By Reuters - Jan 31, 2017

Business

Chinese firms on US sanctions list say they only exported ‘normal’ goods

By Reuters - Feb 05, 2017

BEIJING — Executives of two Chinese companies included on a new US sanctions list targeting Iran said on Sunday they had only exported "norm ...

Investors’ confidence rises in November
Apple to start building iPhones in India

Sports

Jordan to host table tennis players from across West Asia this weekend

By JT - Feb 05, 2017

AMMAN — The Kingdom has been chosen to stage the West Asia Table Tennis Championships from Thursday to next Sunday in the Red Sea city of Aq ...

Wihdat, Jazira, Faisali and Ramtha in Jordan Cup semis
Bolt sprinkles star-dust as athletics goes Hollywood

Opinion

Editorial
Not that bad, after all

Sunday 05 February 2017

‘Unemployment is home made’

Feb 05, 2017

Political choices ahead

Feb 05, 2017

The next migrant wave

Feb 05, 2017

Trading in Trump’s lies

Feb 05, 2017

