Local
By JT - Feb 02, 2017
AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Thursday directed Finance Minister Omar Malhas to review the amount of money paid to government represe ...
By Rana Husseini - Feb 02, 2017
AMMAN — The Criminal Court prosecutor on Thursday referred the case of a 46-year-old security guard, who reportedly set his teenage daughter ...
By JT - Feb 02, 2017
AMMAN — Preventive Security Department personnel have arrested a man who reportedly fired into the air twice “for no reason” on the capital’ ...
Region
By Reuters - Feb 02, 2017
By AFP - Feb 02, 2017
By Reuters - Feb 02, 2017
By Reuters - Feb 02, 2017
World
By AFP - Feb 01, 2017
By Reuters - Jan 31, 2017
By Reuters - Jan 30, 2017
By Reuters - Jan 29, 2017
PHOTO GALLERY
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 02, 2017
Feb 02, 2017
Feb 02, 2017
Opinion
Feb 02, 2017
Feb 02, 2017
Feb 02, 2017
Feb 02, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.