Government will not tolerate graft, in any shape or form — PM
AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Sunday said that the government would not tolerate any delay in procedures related to service provision ...
Jordan celebrates King’s 55th birthday
Jan 29, 2017
Syrian army claims retaking key rebel area near Damascus
Jan 29, 2017
‘Queen Alia International Airport received 7.4m passengers in 2016’
Jan 29, 2017

Local

End of ‘American Dream’ for Muslim Syrian refugees

By Mohammad Ghazal, Khetam Malkawi - Jan 29, 2017

AMMAN — For Mustafa and his family, who are Syrian refugees in Jordan, a better life in the United States seemed within reach.  He was conta ...

Jordan welcomes Trump’s Syria ‘safe haven’ statement

By Khetam Malkawi - Jan 29, 2017

AMMAN — Jordan welcomes any process that may contribute to finding a solution to the Syrian crisis, a senior official said on Sunday. The re ...

Water subscribers urged to prevent frost damage to pipes

By Hana Namrouqa - Jan 29, 2017

AMMAN — With around-zero temperatures forecast for the week, authorities on Sunday issued tips on preventing damage caused by frozen meters ...

Region

Global backlash grows against Trump’s immigration order

By Reuters - Jan 29, 2017

BAGHDAD/CAIRO — A global backlash against US President Donald Trump's immigration curbs gathered strength on Sunday as several countries inc ...

Muslim world loses faith in US values as Trump visa ban bites

By AFP - Jan 29, 2017

Emirates changes pilot, crew rosters on US-bound flights after Trump order

By Reuters - Jan 29, 2017

Netanyahu backs US embassy move to Jerusalem though signals no urgency

By Reuters - Jan 29, 2017

Trump order dashes dreams of Iraqi family bound for United States

By Reuters - Jan 29, 2017

World

Merkel says fight against terrorism no excuse for US entry ban

By Reuters - Jan 29, 2017

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel told US President Donald Trump that the global fight against terrorism was no excuse for banning re ...

Plenty of room for ‘bad dudes’ at Guantanamo

By AFP - Jan 28, 2017

As Trump stresses ‘America First’, China plays the world leader

By Reuters - Jan 26, 2017

US faces stiff China pushback in South China Sea — experts

By AFP - Jan 25, 2017

Judges rule UK parliament must approve start of Brexit

By AFP - Jan 24, 2017

Business

An iPhone made in America? Not that simple

By AFP - Jan 29, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO — As US President Donald Trump pushes hard for goods to be "made in America”, how realistic is it to expect Apple to stop manu ...

Royal Jordanian strengthens its presence in 14 cities
Arab Bank Group reports 20% growth in net profit

Features

‘Afraid of the distance between us’

Jan 29, 2017

The Ninety-Ninth Floor Jana Fawaz Elhassan Translated by Michelle Hartman Massachusetts: Interlink Books, 2017 Pp. ...

Nasty or nice? Personality traits are linked to brain shape
The weakest link in Information Technology

Sports

Federer outfights Nadal to win 5th Australian Open

By Reuters - Jan 29, 2017

MELBOURNE — Roger Federer prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3 after a roller-coaster ride of a 35th chapter of his rivalry with Rafa Nadal ...

Jordan U-23 football team prepares for qualifiers
Harden leads Rockets to win over 76ers

