Local
By JT - Feb 05, 2017
AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday discussed bilateral relations with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Coopera ...
By JT - Feb 05, 2017
AMMAN — There are around 1.4 million guest workers in Jordan, a million of whom are illegal, Labour Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Khatib sa ...
By Hana Namrouqa - Feb 05, 2017
AMMAN — Forty-four factories and vocational workshops were closed down and received warnings during January for breaching health and environ ...
Region
By AFP - Feb 05, 2017
By AFP - Feb 05, 2017
By Reuters - Feb 04, 2017
By Reuters - Feb 04, 2017
World
By Reuters - Feb 04, 2017
By AFP - Feb 02, 2017
By AFP - Feb 01, 2017
By Reuters - Jan 31, 2017
PHOTO GALLERY
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Opinion
Feb 05, 2017
Feb 05, 2017
Feb 05, 2017
Feb 05, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Feb 04, 2017