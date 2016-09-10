Hikma Pharmaceuticals to establish factory in Kazakhstan

AMMAN — Kazakh officials agreed to the establishment of a factory for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in the central Asian country with a starting capital of $150 million, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Jawad Anani said on Saturday.

In a statement following the Jordanian-Kazakh Joint Committee’s fourth meeting that concluded in Astana on Thursday, Anani said this is an important step for Jordanian pharmaceuticals to penetrate the Kazakh market and other neighbouring markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Both sides also agreed to examine the possibility of establishing an air shipping company to increase the commercial exchange volume, and the possibility to export to nearby markets.

At the meetings, Anani said Jordan attaches great importance to economic and trade cooperation with Kazakhstan and he urged the private sector in Amman and Astana to benefit from the “distinguished bilateral ties” between them.