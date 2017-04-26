You are here
MEASM commences at the Dead Sea today
By JT - Apr 26,2017 - Last updated at Apr 26,2017
AMMAN — The 2nd Middle East and Africa Scientific Meeting (MEASM) will be launched today at the Dead Sea, with more than 250 participants and several speakers, getting together exchange clinical case studies and experiences in the field of dental implants.
The meeting, organised by MegaGen Implant Co. Ltd. — a leading Korean company in the field of dental implant, will be attended by several Jordanian officials and Korea’s Ambassador Lee Bom-yon. The goal for this year is to bring MEASM to an international level standard conference, according to a statement from the Korea Business Centre in Amman.
The 1st MEASM was held in February 2016 in Dubai, according to the statement. MegaGen has 300 qualified employees and is strongly represented in Europe, USA, Asia and South America. Its turnover in 2016 was $70 million, the statement said.
