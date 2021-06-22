12 COVID deaths, 504 virus cases recorded Tuesday

The total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 2,125,824, while 1,071,454 got their second shot, according to the government (File photo)

AMMAN — Twelve COVID-19 deaths and 504 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 747,504, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 9,683, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 2.58 per cent.

The statement revealed that incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants for COVID-19 totalled 4.8 per cent, while daily death rate among COVID-19 patients was 2.4 per cent.

A total of 19,561 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 7,716,344, according to the statement.

The statement added that 598 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of estimated recoveries after completing the 14-day quarantine period to 731,418.

The statement added that there are currently 6,403 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 72 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 457, the statement said, adding that 45 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 7 per cent, ICU beds reached 12 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 4 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 11 per cent, 26 per cent for ICUs and 8 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 5 per cent, 6 per cent for ICUs and 3 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 211 infections in Amman, 144 in Zarqa, 41 in Irbid, 24 in Balqa, 23 in Mafraq, 13 in Aqaba, 11 in Karak, 10 in Tafileh, eight in Ajloun, eight in Maan, five in Madaba, four in Ramtha District, two in Jerash, while no infections were registered in Petra.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 2,125,824, while 1,071,454 got their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 3,067,486.