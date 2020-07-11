Agreement signed to promote less-known tourist destinations

AMMAN — A cross-border framework agreement was signed on July 3 between the partners of the CROSSDEV project and two Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe — Iter Vitis Les Chemins de la Vigne en Europe and Phoenician Route _ to promote less-known tourist destinations.

CROSSDEV, a three-year project which started in September 2019 and co-founded by the European Union and ENICBCMED Programme, promotes cross-border synergies and collaborations with the aim of boosting the attractiveness of certain sites and destinations, according to the principles of cultural and sustainable tourism, according to CROSDEV’s co-founder ENICBCMED’s website.

The Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe are an invitation to travel and discover the rich and diverse heritage of Europe by bringing people and places together in networks of shared history and heritage, according to the council’s website.

Through its programme, the Council of Europe offers a model for transnational cultural and tourism management, and allows synergies between national, regional and local authorities and a wide range of associations and socio-economic actors, according to the website.

CROSSDEV’s partners include the Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST), the Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan (JREDS), the Association for the Protection of Jabal Moussa in Lebanon, together with Masar Ibrahim Al Khalil in Palestine, in addition to the Italian ministry for cultural heritage and Activities and Tourism and Societa Cooperativa Culture in Italy, according to the JREDS website.

The agreement gears towards mutual promotion among CROSSDEV’s less-known tourist destinations through the “privileged channel” of the itineraries certified by the Council of Europe, in addition to ensuring that the partnership between CROSSDEV’s partners lives even beyond the end of the project, the JREDS said.

“The agreement acknowledges a broad commitment in the organisation of common initiatives, in the sharing of best practices and in the design of activities aimed at the development of the local micro-businesses linked to tourism and hospitality,” according to the ENICBCMED website.

“CROSSDEV’s concrete goal is to contribute to economic and social development as well as enhance sustainable tourism, particularly in destinations that are not fully promoted,” JREDS Executive Director Diala Al Alami told The Jordan Times over the phone on Saturday.

JREDS is “committed” to promoting less-known historical and cultural sites in Aqaba, whereas JUST is “committed” to the promotion of the archaeological site of Umm Qais, Alami said

“The way we are doing this is by trying to promote unique and non-traditional sites that deserve more promotion and attention,” Alami further added.