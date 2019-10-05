Amendments seek to enhance family security, business success — SSC

AMMAN — Amendments to the Social Security Law, which went into effect after being published in the Official Gazette on October 1, aim at enhancing social security for subscribers, pensioners and their families, Director General of the Social Security Corporation (SSC) Hazim Rahahleh said on Saturday.

In an SSC statement, Rahahleh said that these amendments aim to encourage and improve business environments in a way that enables them to succeed, create jobs and improve insurance and pension rights for military subscribers, especially for families of officers who died in the line of duty, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The director general said that the amendments expanded the services included in maternity insurance, as the law authorised the corporation to allocate 25 per cent of monthly subscriptions to launch social protection programmes that can enhance and guarantee women’s presence in the labour market.

The total number of women who benefitted from the maternity leave allowance reached 56,000, with allowances totalling over JD61 million, whereas the number in 2018 totalled 10,169 women with allowances of JD11 million, the statement said.

The amended law allowed the SSC to exclude some employees who are less than 28 years old from old-age insurance at start-ups that employ less than 25 employees and are registered in the Kingdom for a period that does not exceed five years.

The average for pensions currently stands at JD446, with 55 per cent of pensions equal to or less than JD300, according to the statement.