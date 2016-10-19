Associations laud UNESCO resolution on Jerusalem

AMMAN — The Jordan Press Association (JPA) on Wednesday lauded UNESCO's recent draft resolution clarifying that there are no Jewish religious connections to Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

In a statement, the JPA said the decision was a result of joint efforts between the Jordanian and Palestinian political leaderships, with Jordan playing the biggest role in safeguarding Al Aqsa Mosque that "suffers from fierce assaults by Israeli settlers".

The association called on Arab and Muslim nations to support the Jordanian and Palestinian efforts in defending Al Aqsa, and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem and Palestine in general, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The resolution urged Israel to return to the historical status quo in Al Aqsa, which prevailed until September 2000.

Also on Wednesday, the Jordanian Association of the Return and Refugees praised the UNESCO decision, which considers Al Aqsa Mosque a holy place for Muslims alone, and affirms that Jews have no connection to the mosque or the Western Wall inside the mosque's borders.

The decision affirms Muslims' full right over the historical and religious site, which Israel, throughout its occupation, unsuccessfully tried to find a connection to, according to a statement the association sent to The Jordan Times.

In addition, several political parties, professional associations, and academics commended the resolution and the joint efforts Jordan and Palestine exerted to reach it.