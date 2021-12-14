Baghdad-held Jordanian industry fair witnesses participation of 95 companies

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Al Shamali attends the opening of the Baghdad-held Jordanian industry fair on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMAMN — Deputising for Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Al Shamali on Tuesday attended the opening of the Baghdad-held Jordanian industry fair.

Co-organised by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) and the Ministry of Investment, the trade show witnessed the participation of 95 local companies from various industrial sectors, out of which 75 companies will display their samples, and 20 will offer direct sales for the audiences, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Shamali, during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Manhal Khabaz, said that Jordan-made products do not compete with Iraqi industries, but they come as part of integration to build strategic partnerships to serve mutual interests.

Jordanian industries accounted for 86 per cent of the local exports in 2020, reaching 140 countries worldwide, the minister said.

Khabaz noted that opening the fair in Iraq demonstrates the two countries’ keenness to enhance economic cooperation in various fields, notably increasing trade exchange and establishing joint investments.

Jordanian exports to Iraq accounted for 19 per cent of the Kingdom’s exports before the closure of land borders in 2015, Petra added.

Held at the Baghdad International Fair, the 10-day event aims to promote the national industry and enhance its reach into the Iraqi market. According to the chamber’s data, Jordan’s industrial exports during the last eight months hit JD263 million.