Christians, Muslims to co-celebrate the Annunciation as sign of unity

AMMAN — The Catholic Centre for Studies and Media (CCSM) in Jordan will hold a Christian-Islamic celebration of the Annunciation at Al Hussein Cultural Centre in Ras Al Ain on Wednesday at 6:30pm.

In a statement to The Jordan Times on Monday, the CCSM said that the festival will be attended by senior Jordanian officials, bishops and heads of churches, in addition to Muslim clergymen and MPs.

A delegation from Lebanon, ambassadors accredited to the Kingdom, several Jordanian and foreign journalists will also attend the ceremony, which will be open to Jordanian dignitaries as well as Christians and Muslims, the statement said.

The CCSM's initiative is designed to entrench values of brotherhood and common living in Jordan, as well as to further consolidate Muslim-Christian relations in the country and abroad, the statement read.

"This coming together around Blessed Virgin Mary is already an especially important event in the history of the two religions," the centre said.

"Once more, the Holy Virgin will increase Her love for the whole of humanity," the statement read, adding that the gathering will also position Jordan as a country conveying a message of peace, love and common living.