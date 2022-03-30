Curtain falls on 3-day Berlin Human Rights Film Festival’s Amman screenings

Audiences are seen during the third and final day of the Berlin Human Rights Film Festival at the Rainbow Theatre in Amman on Tuesday (Photo by Tom Grant)

AMMAN — The Royal Film Commission (RFC) in cooperation with the German embassy in Jordan over three nights this week hosted films at the Rainbow Theatre from the Berlin Human Rights Film Festival (HRFFB).

Three films were shown over consecutive nights, beginning on Sunday, March 27 with the German-British-Austrian production “Dear Future Children”.

On Monday, the theatre showed the Canadian film “Bangla Surf Girls” and concluded the Amman Edition of the Berlin Human Rights Film Festival on Tuesday, March 29 with the Canadian production “Ghosts of Afghanistan”.

British student Alfie Brine, who attended the final screening at the theatre in Jabal Amman, praised the films balance as “the filmmaker did well to represent both men and women, and people of various economic and political standpoints”.

The film follows Canadian war correspondent Graeme Smith as he returns to Afghanistan to speak to the people he met decades before, and see why the country is “still at war” 20 years after Canada joined a US led invasion in 2001.

All three documentary films were shown at the Rainbow Theatre at 7pm, and lasted for just under 90 minutes each. All films were presented with both English and Arabic subtitles, and in total spanned five different spoken languages.

The German embassy in Jordan took to Twitter to thank the RFC for “the wonderful partnership in organising the HRFFB – Amman Edition”, and their wishes for the event’s return next year.

The HRFFB was developed by the German section of the organisation “Action Against Hunger” (“Aktion gegen den Hunger”) and began in 2018. The festival “focuses on stories from all over the world that report on the current state of human rights in a powerful way”, according to their website.