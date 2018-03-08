FM chairs Arab League meeting on Mideast

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday briefed members of the Arab Peace Initiative Committee on the progress of the Arab ministerial six-party delegation’s activities, especially the recent meeting with the EU Foreign Affairs Council configuration (FAC) in Brussels.

Chairing a meeting of the committee in Cairo, which was formed after a gathering of concerned Arab foreign ministers with Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit in Amman in January, Safadi said that the meeting with FAC focused on challenges facing Mideast peace efforts in light of the US’ decision to recognise Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

He said that the committee members exchanged with their EU counterparts views over ways to resume the peace efforts towards establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi voiced appreciation of the EU for hosting the meeting, which, he said, was an opportunity to share views on how to realise the joint goal of a comprehensive, sustainable and just peace in the Middle East.

Chaired by Jordan, the six-party delegation comprises the foreign ministers of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Morocco and Egypt, along with the Arab League’s Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit.

Safadi outlined Jordan’s diplomatic efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to address the repercussions of the US decision.

The committee consists of 13 Arab countries and the Arab League secretary general.

Also on Wednesday, Safadi met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and discussed with him the latest regional developments. They exchanged views on the situation in Palestine, Syria, Yemen and Libya.

Safadi also took part in the 149th Arab League meeting at the ministerial level, which was held in Cairo under the presidency of Saudi Arabia, Petra reported.

The meeting addressed issues related to the political developments in the Palestinian arena, the Arab-Israeli conflict and ways to activate the Arab Peace Initiative, among others.