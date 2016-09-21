You are here
Forum on film, TV industry opens Thursday
By JT - Sep 21,2016 - Last updated at Sep 21,2016
AMMAN — The Royal Film Commission (RFC) is hosting a forum from Thursday to Sunday on the cinema and television industry at its headquarters in Jabal Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The forum aims to provide a venue for students and jobseekers on the one side, and organisations, companies and experts in the audiovisual field on the other side, to meet and discuss employment opportunities, Petra quoted RFC General Manager George David as saying.
The conference also seeks to shed light on the surge of the cinema sector in Jordan, which created “thousands” of jobs over the past decade, Daoud said.
The forum’s agenda includes a meeting between specialists and companies, open discussion sessions, film production courses and workshops, as well as talks with major Hollywood studios and other regional and international production firms, according to David.
On the forum’s first day, topics like set design, acting, camera work, advanced film technologies, shooting techniques and joint productions will be given room for discussion, according to Petra.
On the second day, events will focus on directing, editing, script writing and the dangers of piracy, as well as the significance of developing a culture that takes intellectual property seriously.
The conference will also illustrate the RFC’s active role in local communities, Petra reported.
A session will be allocated to exploring the journey and success of the Jordanian film “Theeb”, which was nominated for the Oscars this year.
The forum’s activities culminate with dialogues with the Producers Guild of America and a survey of opportunities to improve Arabic film distribution locally and internationally, according to Petra.
