Fuel prices to remain unchanged in September

AMMAN — The government on Wednesday decided to keep the prices of fuel derivatives unchanged in September.

The decision, issued by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Jawad Anani, was taken based on the government pricing committee’s review of international oil prices, according to a ministry statement.

One litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will continue to be sold at JD0.555, while a litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will be sold at JD0.720, and diesel and kerosene at JD0.425 per litre, as in August.

The price of a 12kg gas cylinder, used for cooking and in winter for heating purposes, remains at JD7.

A government pricing committee meets monthly to adjust prices in a manner that corresponds to change in oil prices on the international market.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international oil prices, taking into account other costs such as shipment, handling and taxes.

Overall taxes on oil derivatives are as follows: 22 per cent on 90 octane, 40 per cent on 95 octane and 6 per cent for all other fuel products, except for heavy oil.

The government on June 22 decided to impose a fixed Treasury allowance on fuel amounting to 25 fils per litre, in light of Jordan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund and in implementation of the Cabinet decision to add 25 fils to fuel prices to support the budget.