Garment products get wider access to US

AMMAN — The government has received a letter from its US counterpart informing it that the Jordanian garment products will be allowed into the US markets on a larger scale than before.

The US Department of Labour has recently lifted restraints on the industry, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

The letter, received by the government late last month, said that Jordan was not listed among countries that violate international anti-human trafficking laws and allow child labour.

In a separate letter, the US Department of Labour has recently lauded Jordan’s efforts to address child labour through continued field inspections, Petra reported.

Credit was given to the government’s measures that included developing legislations to regulate labour and protect the rights of workers in light of the international rules.

US law blacklists products of any country that uses children or forced labour.

The government has taken several measures in cooperation with the International Labour Organisation and Tamkeen Organisation, a local NGO, and intensified inspection campaigns on violating industries to ensure their commitment to the rules, including the provision of a sound and healthy environment with appropriate wages and a set working hours.

Figures show that Jordanian exports dropped in 2015 and the first half of 2016 due to the regional turmoil and border closures with some neighbouring countries.

The government is seeking alternative market for the Jordanian products such as the US market which receives 21 per cent of the Jordanian exports.

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Jawad Anani was quoted by Petra as saying on Sunday that the government has sought to make every possible effort to keep up the reputation of the Jordanian industry sector in the US, as it is the main market for the Jordanian garment products.

He noted that Kingdom is also able to widen the exportation to the EU due to the recently signed agreement to simplify the rules of origin with zero custom tax.