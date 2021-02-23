Gov’t urged not to close kindergartens

AMMAN — Kindergarten owners and families on Tuesday called on the government to allow their establishments remain open and give priority to teachers in the vaccination process.

“It has been scientifically proven that children aged four and five are the least infected with COVID-19,” the National Campaign to Reopen Kindergartens (NCRK) coordinator, Dima Qaisi, said.

Qaisi told The Jordan Times that children who stayed home during most of the long lockdown period, which began in March 2019, “were highly affected in all forms and levels”.

“Keeping children at home rather than sending them to kindergartens resulted in mental, psychological and social damage, while others suffered speech problems or isolation feelings,” she said.

Remote learning is “not the most effective learning method” for children of this age, Qaisi stressed.

“We also hope that the priority in vaccination is for the teachers so that we protect them and protect everyone working in this sector,” she added.

Meanwhile, the NCRK issued a statement stressing the importance of ensuring in-class education for children.

“Studies have indicated the importance of interactive education for students at this young age and the fact that it is vital in directing the children’s attitudes and behaviour,” the NCRK statement said.

This, the statement stressed, “is vital in preparing children for the next education level”.

The statement also pointed out the dangers that children might get exposed to by using the new education methods without proper guidance from their parents.

“Since both parents are working, it might be hazardous for children who are learning via online to be monitored constantly, which might expose them to improper website or they might fall victims to cyberbullying and extortion,” the NCRK statement said.

The remote learning, the NCRK maintained, has caused computer vision syndrome among many children.