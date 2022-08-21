Healthy Teeth Project offers refugee children lessons in dental hygiene

Hala Allawama, the founder of the Healthy Teeth Project, with children at a refugee camp in northern Jordan (Photo courtesy of Hala Allawama)

AMMAN — On August 4, Shahid, a 13-year-old girl living in a camp in Ad-Dafyanah in the north of Jordan, met a dentist for the first time in her life as part of the Healthy Teeth Project.

The Healthy Teeth Project has helped over 800 Syrian refugee children take care of their dental hygiene.

Hala Allawama, a Doctor of Dental Surgery, is the founder of the Healthy Teeth Project. The project was awarded by a Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Alumni grant funded by the US Department of State.

Allawama said that the project was launched in July 1, and is being implemented with the help of 41 volunteers, including dental students, general dentists, paediatric dentistry residents, and even volunteers with a background far from dentistry.

During her visit to the camp, Allawama asked the children questions about their knowledge of oral health and hygiene when Shahid told her that she has never received dental care before, and that this was her first ever dental checkup.

“Unfortunately, refugees in Jordan have poor access to dental care, which in my opinion, has to be solved,” Allawama told The Jordan Times.

“Our goal is to reach 1,000 students in Syrian refugee camps. Our main targets are kids aged between 6 and18 years old,” she added.

Allawama stated that the volunteers have managed to reach 850 children and 79 adults.

Allawama added that so far, volunteers have visited five camps in Sabha, and Al Dafyanah in Mafraq, in addition to two camps on the Madaba Highway.

“We conduct sessions with refugees during which we utilise different teaching methods,” Allawama added.

She stated that the first thing volunteers do is describe basic ways to take care of oral health using posters. Volunteers then demonstrate to the children the correct way to brush their teeth using an acrylic jaw and a toothbrush. “We also provide illustrations that explain the components of a healthy diet and what food can protect teeth from decay,” said Allawama.

“At the end of the session, we provide a dental screening and a fluoride application. Toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste are handed out as well,” she added.