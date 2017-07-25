Heated debate over Article 308 expected as House panel has change of heart

AMMAN — The campaign seeking the annulment of the controversial Article 308 of the Penal Code has hit a snag after the Lower House’s Legal Committee recommended to amend the article instead of scrapping it, reversing its initial stand.

The House is scheduled to start deliberation of a new version of code on Tuesday, including the said article, which has been removed by the government, upon recommendations by the Royal Committee for Developing the Judiciary and Enhancing the Rule of Law, which was tasked with revising the Jordanian Penal Code for the year 1960.

In its existing version, Article 308 states that if a valid marriage contract is held between the rapist and his victim and the marriage lasts for three years at least, the charges will be dropped and if a verdict has already been issued, the punishment will be suspended.

In late April the Lower House referred the amended Penal Code to the House Legal Committee to discuss it and make recommendations.

The panel, however, discarded the government’s decision to scrap the provision, which has been heavily criticised by right activists, and kept the article after suggesting some changes. One of these is expanding the marriage minimum duration to seven years, while the husband can still be prosecuted if the woman files for divorce citing abuse by the husband.

The amendments also narrowed the cases of which the rapist could benefit from Article 308 to three cases instead of 16 cases in the original Penal Code.

MP Saleh Armouti (Amman, 3rd District) told The Jordan Times that “apparently, the Legal Committee and others who are pressuring to keep this humiliating article do not understand its impact”.

“There are no solid grounds for taking the option of amendment instead of annulment since the edits maintain the core of the legal loophole,” Armouti added.

“What if the victim was raped by more than one? Which of them would be the husband and evade the penalty? And we need to take in consideration that DNA tests are not decisive in proving parentage in case of pregnancy during rape cases,” argued Armouti.

Other lawmakers have advocated amendment.

Balqa Deputy Mustafa Yaghi has said in previous remarks to The Jordan Times after the Cabinet endorsed the cancellation of Article 308 that the provision should only be amended to give room for cases where people involved in a rape case can eventually get married.

He said he plans to form a lobby of MPs to push for amending the article.

“I am for women’s rights in Jordan, but I also believe in leaving options open in cases of sexual assault, because, at the end of the day, we have to respect our traditions, which in this case could spare women’s lives and prevent any harm that could be committed against them,” Yaghi, who is also a lawyer, argued.

He added that he is “certain that the government and the Royal committee made the amendment to appease the West and for funding purposes”.

The Jordan Times has not been able to reach MP Mustafa Khasawneh, who heads the House’s Legal Committee for comment, but he has previously expressed support for abolishing 308.

“The Legal Committee supports the annulment of Article 308, because we believe there has been so much injustice caused and because we know that many criminals have been secured undeserved freedom because of it,” he said in a previous interview.