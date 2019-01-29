His Majesty meets with US military chief over boosting cooperation

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received Commander of United States Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel and an accompanying delegation, a Royal Court statement said.

During the meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and Adviser to the King and Director of His Majesty's Office Manar Dabbas, King Abdullah and Votel discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries, especially in military fields.

They also went over developments in the region, in addition to regional and international efforts to combat terrorism within a holistic strategy.

Also on Monday, Freihat met separately with Votel at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army’s (JAF) General Command, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

Freihat discussed with Votel the latest regional and international developments, means of cooperation and coordination, as well as enhancing bilateral relations.

Votel visited the Northern Military Zone, accompanied by Assistant Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chief of Operations and Training Maj. Gen. Musleh Maaytah.

The commander was briefed by Brig. Gen. Khaled Massaid, commander of the Northern Military Zone, on the mandate of the zone’s units within an integrated security plan.

He was also briefed on the latest developments to the Border Guards’ units, which included modern buildings powered by solar panels, as well as the positive outcomes of structuring the JAF, which reflected on the forces’ ability for immediate response to all circumstances.

For his part, Votel commended the “professional level” that the JAF’s units have achieved.