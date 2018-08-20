Illegal practices by employees ‘evident in tobacco case’

AMMAN — The Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC) on Sunday said that investigations into the tobacco factory case had revealed “illegal practices and behaviours by public and private sector employees”.

The source said that the specialised authorities are about to refer investigation papers to the judiciary, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JIACC has listened to the testimonies of witnesses who operated at “leadership, administrative and technical” levels of the scheme, and the commission has developed suspicions of graft, such as the exploitation of jobs, abuse of power, wasting of public money and financial, and administrative violations, the source added.

Despite reaching such a phase of investigation over the past few weeks, the case file will still be open for a later investigational phase if the commission receives any new information, according to the source.

He expressed the JIACC council’s appreciation for the positive interaction of national leaders and public administration employees, who have a high sense of national responsibility and presented important information on the case.

The source also called on citizens to visit JIACC if they have any information on the tobacco case or any other suspected corruption cases.

The tobacco factory case, which involves illegal manufacturing, and the faking and smuggling of cigarettes, has remained in the media spotlight for weeks.

State Security Court (SSC) prosecutors have indicted some suspects in the case, but have not said how many. The persons implicated had been charged for carrying out acts that jeopardise the safety and security of society, for harming the national economy, customs violations, sales tax evasion, endangering society and fraud.

The public prosecutor at the State Security Court in early August issued the International Red Notice against the main suspect in the case, who is reportedly in Lebanon, having fled the country one day before a crackdown on a factory where counterfeit cigarette brands were allegedly manufactured.