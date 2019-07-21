Industry exports rise 12.66% in H1

AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Industry’s (ACI) exports rose by 12.66 per cent in the first half of 2019, compared with the first six months of 2018, ACI statistics showed on Friday.

The chamber's exports were valued at JD2.235 billion in the January-June period of 2019, compared with JD1.984 billion in the first half of 2018, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Five countries: India, Saudi Arabia, the US, Iraq and Palestine accounted for more than half of the value of the exports.

The mining sector had JD616 million in exports, chemical and cosmetic products accounted for JD489 million and medical supplies accounted for JD283 million.

Exports from the leather and garment sector were valued at JD228 million, while the agricultural sector exported JD224 million in goods, and the engineering, electronics and ICT sector exported items worth JD183 million, according to the ACI’s data.

ACI exports last year increased by 10 per cent, hitting JD4.280 billion compared with JD3.896 billion in 2017.

In a report issued in January on 2018 performance, the ACI said that India, Iraq, the US and Saudi Arabia imported more than 50 per cent of the Kingdom's goods, valued at JD2.219 billion.