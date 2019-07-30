Int’l prices of gasoline, diesel spike in July — ministry

AMMAN — The international prices of petroleum products have witnessed a “notable” increase in July compared with June, data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources revealed.

The price of 95-octane gasoline has increased by 9.3 per cent from $576.9 per tonne in June to $630.5 in July, while the price of 90-octane gasoline grew by 8.2 per cent from $559.6 to $605.3 per tonne, according to a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The prices of diesel and kerosene rose 4.3 and 4.8 per cent, respectively, according to the statement, which noted that the price of diesel increased from $560.3 to $584.7 per tonne, while the price of kerosene rose from $597 to $625.5 during the June-July period.

The ministry's data showed that the price of liquefied petroleum gas fell to $360 per tonne in July, a 14.8 per cent decrease from $422.4 in June, according to Petra.

The price of Brent crude remained relatively stable during the June-July period, standing at $64.2 per barrel in July, compared with $64.1 per barrel in June.