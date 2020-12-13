Islamic Christian commission reaffirms Hashemite Custodianship

AMMAN — Secretary General of the Islamic Christian Commission for supporting Jerusalem and holy sites Hanna Issa said on Sunday that the Hashemite Custodianship reaffirms the Hashemites’ continuity in safeguarding and rebuilding of the sacred places.

In a Sunday statement, Issa stressed that the Hashemite Custodianship was established on solid foundations including the Kingdom’s agreement with the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) in 2013, adding that it harmonises with Jordanian’s role in promoting the values of tolerance, peace and stability, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ever since Sharif Hussein Bin Ali was given guardianship by Arabs and Palestinians in 1924, the Hashemites, headed by His Majesty King Abdullah, have never ceased to support Jerusalem, Issa added.

The secretary general also highlighted Jordan’s efforts exerted to protect Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif against Israeli violations, including the restoration of gypsum and mosaic decorations, providing additional power generators, modernisation of lighting, setting a fire extinguishing system, and others.

Issa noted that Christian holy sites also had their share of restoration projects which were funded by the King himself, Petra reported.

The secretary general underlined His Majesty’s constant annual meetings with people from Jerusalem to engage them in defining priorities and implementing projects to keep the identity of the city intact.