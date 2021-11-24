Japan extends grant of over $90,000 to Jerash Palestinian Refugee Camp

Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Shimazaki Kaoru (left) and UPA Executive Director Saleem Zaru (right) pose for a photo during the signing ceremony on Wednesday

AMMAN – The Japanese Government has extended a grant of $91,538 to United Palestinian Appeal (UPA) to renovate an old building to establish a community centre in the Jerash Palestinian refugee camp, under the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

A grant contract was signed on Wednesday by the Kingdom’s Japan Ambassador Shimazaki Kaoru and UPA Executive Director Saleem Zaru, according to an embassy statement.

This grant assistance aims to establish a community centre where UPA will provide various activities such as education, healthcare and business development for residents of the Jerash Palestinian Refugee Camp.

Additionally, the community centre will be used as a space for social interaction among the residents.

Since the organisation’s establishment in 1978, it has implemented many development and humanitarian projects to empower Palestinians and improve their lives in Palestine, as well as in refugee camps in Lebanon and Jordan.

This project is expected to improve the living conditions of Palestinian refugees and promote their socio-economic activities.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador Shimazaki expressed his gratitude to UPA’s great contribution to the society and stated: “Jerash refugee camp has been seen as the poorest Palestinian refugee camp in Jordan... there is no doubt that such circumstances have been worsening due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, I sincerely hope that this project will have a big role in the security of their dignified life and improvement of their living conditions.”