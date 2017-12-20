Jordan denounces Houthi missile attacks against Saudi Arabia

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday strongly denounced the targeting of Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile that was fired earlier in the day by Houthis towards Riyadh.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani stressed the Kingdom’s support for Saudi Arabia in defending itself against recurrent attacks by Houthi militias, renewing Jordan’s condemnation to all military actions that target urban areas and threaten civilians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan, “as it renews its stances in support of Saudi efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis, calls on all conflicting parties in Yemen to renounce violence and fighting”, added Momani, who is also the government spokesperson.

In this regard, he urged all parties to return to negotiations that lead to a peaceful solution that spares the country the woes of war.

Saudi Arabia said it shot down a ballistic missile on Tuesday over Riyadh fired from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi rebels who announced that the target was the official residence of King Salman, according to AFP.