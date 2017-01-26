You are here
King to begin US visit Monday
By JT - Jan 26,2017 - Last updated at Jan 26,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to start a working visit to the US next Monday, a Royal Court statement said Thursday.
During the visit, the King is slated to hold talks with key US administration officials and members of Congress, according to the statement.
During a brief visit to London on Thursday, His Majesty met with UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson.
Talks focused on bilateral relations and regional and international developments.
On Friday, His Majesty is scheduled to meet with UK Secretary of State for Defence Michael Fallon.
On Wednesday, the King held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on bilateral relations and efforts to bring peace to Syria.
