King congratulates Robotna Girls team on winning international robotics prize

By JT - May 06,2020 - Last updated at May 06,2020

His Majesty King Abdullah greets the Robotna Girls team in a video call on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated the Robotna Girls team on winning the Best Creative Video Award at the international Share & Learn Virtual Open Invitational Competition held by a US organisation in late April.

In a video call with the team members and their supervisors, King Abdullah expressed appreciation for their efforts and capabilities, which enabled them to win this award during such extraordinary circumstances, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty urged them to keep up this positive energy, calling for providing support to the team, which comprises 10 female students between the ages of 14 and 16 from various schools.

The Jordanian team was the only Arab team to participate in the international competition, organised by the Florida-based organisation Share & Learn.

A total of 500 students from 20 countries participated in the competition.

During the call, the students also showcased the robot they are currently designing, with the goal of installing it on street lamps to turn them into air purification units.

The students highlighted their experience in the competition and the challenges they had to overcome to win, the statement said.

The Robotna Girls team was assembled by the start-up Robotna, which was established in 2017 to train young students on utilising modern technology such as robotics and AI.

Every year, Robotna selects 10 female students from public schools after testing and assessing them to receive intensive training and participate in various competitions.