King departs for Germany Sunday to undergo surgery to treat slipped disc

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah departs for Germany on Sunday to undergo surgery to treat a thoracic herniated disc.

At the professional advice of Jordanian physicians who examined His Majesty, the surgery will take place at a specialised hospital in Frankfurt, Germany, this week, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty had previously been experiencing intermittent pain in the spinal cord after years of parachuting while serving in the Special Forces, but the pressure on the nerve due to the herniation has increased lately, which calls for undergoing surgery urgently, according to medical advice.

The surgery will be followed by rest for around a week, before His Majesty returns to Jordan.