You are here

Home » Local » King discusses ties in phone call with Morocco monarch

King discusses ties in phone call with Morocco monarch

By JT - Jan 03,2020 - Last updated at Jan 03,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, discussed means to bolster Jordanian-Moroccan relations in various areas.

The phone call also covered developments in the region and the importance of maintaining consultation and coordination in service of the two countries’ best interests, according to a Royal Court statement.

Meanwhile, the King returned to Jordan on Wednesday after a private visit, according to another Royal Court statement.

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
7 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.