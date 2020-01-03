You are here
King discusses ties in phone call with Morocco monarch
By JT - Jan 03,2020 - Last updated at Jan 03,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, discussed means to bolster Jordanian-Moroccan relations in various areas.
The phone call also covered developments in the region and the importance of maintaining consultation and coordination in service of the two countries’ best interests, according to a Royal Court statement.
Meanwhile, the King returned to Jordan on Wednesday after a private visit, according to another Royal Court statement.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 03, 2020
Jan 03, 2020
Jan 02, 2020
Opinion
Jan 02, 2020
Jan 02, 2020
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment