King hails Russian-US cooperation to achieve calm in south Syria

His Majesty, Putin discuss developments over phone

By JT - Jul 13,2017 - Last updated at Jul 13,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussed the latest developments in Syria, particularly after the ceasefire agreement for the country’s southwest, secured recently by Jordan, Russia, and the US.

The two leaders affirmed the importance of the deal, which will pave the way to reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis via the Geneva process, a Royal Court statement said. 

Also on Thursday, the King commended the Moscow-Washington cooperation in securing the area as an example of what cooperation between two influential countries can a chieve.

In a tweet, His Majesty wrote: “Great efforts by Presidents Trump & Putin to secure south Syria ceasefire. Positive outcomes when superpowers work together”.

The "de-escalation agreement" went into effect Sunday noon and held through the week, according to observers, who reported that calm prevailed except for minor incidents.

