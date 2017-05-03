King meets with EU representative over region, relations

By JT - May 03,2017 - Last updated at May 03,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday discussed partnership between Jordan, France and the EU with Rapporteur of the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Josette Durrieu, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, the King and Durrieu discussed regional developments and reviewed the Kingdom's comprehensive reform process, with focus on the political and economic reforms, and efforts to develop the judicial system.

The meeting also covered the local and municipal elections slated for mid-August, aimed at boosting citizens' participation in the decision-making process, through having the say in setting development and services priorities.

King Abdullah and Durrieu discussed efforts to revive the Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations based on a two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.

They also went over efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, as well as regional and international efforts to combat terrorism within a comprehensive strategy.

The meeting focused on the repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis on Jordan and the importance of having the international community shoulder its responsibilities towards refugee-hosting countries, on top of which is Jordan, to enable them to continue providing relief and humanitarian services.

For her part, Durrieu commended Jordan's reforms and voiced France and the EU's appreciation of the Kingdom's pivotal role in dealing with the regional crises.

The meeting was attended by Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh, Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, the House representative at the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly and French Ambassador to Jordan David Bertolotti.

Also on Wednesday, Justice Minister Awad Mashagbeh met with Durrieu and discussed bilateral cooperation.

He highlighted the Kingdom's efforts to promote human rights and referred to the recent repeal of Article 308 from the Penal Code, which absolves a rapist of his crime if he marries his victim and stays married to her for five years.