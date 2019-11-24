King meets US chairman of joint chiefs of staff

By JT - Nov 24,2019 - Last updated at Nov 24,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday met with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at Basman Palace, and discussed the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, especially in military cooperation.

King Abdullah expressed appreciation for the United States’ support for Jordan in development and defence, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions also covered regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach, the statement said.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and the accompanying US delegation attended the meeting.