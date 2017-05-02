King renews commitment to protecting Jerusalem holy sites

By JT - May 02,2017 - Last updated at May 02,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to discuss Jordan's endeavours to protect the Muslim and Christian holy places in Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

His Majesty and Welby also reviewed the latest regional developments.

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty and the bishop outlined the important role of Arab Christians in the history and the future of the region. The King stressed Jordan's continued efforts to protect the existence and identity of Christian Arabs.

King Abdullah noted that Jordan provides a model of coexistence and harmony between Muslims and Christians.

He also highlighted the Israeli unilateral measures that threaten the Christian and Muslim holy places in Jerusalem, stressing Jordan's rejection of any attempt to alter the Arab identity of the holy city.

They reviewed the current regional issues, focusing on efforts to combat terrorism, which, they said, should not be associated with any religion.

For his part, Archbishop Welby expressed appreciation for Jordanian efforts to shed light on the true image of Islam, commending the King's efforts in protecting the Christian people and sanctuaries in Jerusalem as part of the Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian sanctuaries in Jerusalem.

He also commended the role of His Majesty to achieve peace and stability in the region.

HRH Prince Ghazi, the King’s personal envoy and religious affairs adviser, attended the meeting.

Also on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Welby and acquainted him with the latest regional developments, mainly those related to terrorism.

Safadi said that terrorism is an enemy to common human values, and does not represent any religion or civilisation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.