King to take part in UN meeting

By JT - Sep 16,2017 - Last updated at Sep 16,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania, on Friday left the Kingdom, heading to New York, where he will be leading the Jordanian delegation to the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

On the sidelines of the session, His Majesty will meet with heads of state and delegations taking part in the meetings, according to a Royal Court statement.

Deputising for the King, HRH Crown Prince Hussein is scheduled to deliver Jordan’s speech before the General Assembly.

HRH Prince Ali was sworn in as Regent in the presence of the Cabinet.

In 2015, the Crown Prince became the youngest person ever to chair a Security Council meeting, when he called for measures to prevent the world’s youth from being lured into the dark world of extremism.

